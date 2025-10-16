Today is International Pronouns Day: Respect in words: Why pronouns matter

Every day, we use words to describe and address each other — names, titles, and pronouns like “she,” “he,” or “they.” These may seem like small details, but they carry great importance. The pronouns we choose reflect how we see and respect the identities of the people around us.

When we use the correct pronouns for someone, we acknowledge who they are. It’s a simple act of respect — one that says, “I see you for who you are, and I value you.” For many individuals, particularly those who are transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming, hearing their correct pronouns can make them feel recognized and safe. On the other hand, using the wrong pronouns — even unintentionally — can feel dismissive or invalidating.

Learning and using someone’s pronouns isn’t about political correctness; it’s about kindness and inclusion. Just as we would pronounce someone’s name correctly, we should make an effort to use their correct pronouns. This small gesture helps build environments — in schools, workplaces, and communities — where everyone feels they belong. It’s okay to make mistakes while learning; what matters most is the willingness to correct ourselves and keep trying. If you’re unsure about someone’s pronouns, it’s perfectly respectful to ask politely or introduce yourself with your own first: “Hi, I’m Arjun, and I use he/him pronouns.” This signals openness and respect, allowing others to share theirs if they’re comfortable.

Inclusive language has the power to shape culture. When we normalize sharing and respecting pronouns, we move toward a world where everyone feels seen, valued, and understood.

In the end, using the right pronouns isn’t just about grammar — it’s about humanity. A few thoughtful words can make someone feel respected, included, and affirmed for exactly who they.