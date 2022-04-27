Top 10 Exciting Things to Do in Hyderabad in 2022

Some call it the city of pearls, and some call it Bhagyanagaram. Whatever people call it, the city is known for its heritage, culture, history, food, and famous biryani. I am talking about Hyderabad, the city of pearls and is famous for food, clothing and shopping. Let's see its major attractions.



Charminar

Charminar is famous for shopping and Dum biryani. It is the best place to visit during all the seasons.

















Hussain Sagar Lake

Hussain Sagar Lake is famous for the sculpture of Buddha standing in the middle of the lake. It is the best place to visit during summer to feel the cool breeze around in the evenings.















Golconda Fort

Golconda Fort is one of the must-visit places when someone visits Hyderabad. It was built during the reign of the Kakatiya dynasty.















Laad Bazaar

Situated in the old city, Laad Bazaar is famous for bangles shopping. It is very close to places like Charminar and Chowmahalla Palace.















Nehru Zoological Park

Visiting Nehru Zoological Park is one of the funniest things to do. It is well-known for tigers, lions, deers, peacocks, and other animals. It is the best place to take a break from city life.















Chilkur Balaji Temple

Chilkur Balaji Temple is also known as Visa Balaji because all the youngsters who wish to travel abroad for studies and jobs visit this temple.















Ramoji Film City

All the film shoots, including Bollywood, takes place here. You need an entire day to visit the Ramoji Film City. It has a film studio, restaurants, and amusement parks inside.















Salarjung Museum

If you want to know the history of Hyderabad, then we suggest the Salarjung Museum. It consists of different sculptures, idols, and other items of great history.















KBR National Park

KBR National Park is known for its morning walk. It is an amazing place to visit greenery and watch birds walking around the park.















Koti Residency

Built-in the 17th century, Koti Residency replicates the history and glory of the British in India. Even after these many years, it did not lose its charm.

















