Top DIY Hacks to Remove Yellow Turmeric Stains from Your Crockery

Light-coloured crockery is a kitchen favourite for its clean, elegant look—but if you're a fan of spicy cuisine, turmeric stains can quickly dull their beauty. Those yellow stains don’t just look unappealing; they can be stubborn, lingering even after a thorough wash. The good news? You don’t need harsh chemicals to bring back the shine.

Here are some simple, effective DIY cleaning methods you can try at home to banish yellow stains and make your crockery look as good as new.

1. Baking Soda Paste

Mix two tablespoons of baking soda with a few drops of water to create a thick paste. Spread it generously over the stained area and let it sit for 20 minutes. Then wash the crockery with mild dish soap and lukewarm water. The natural abrasiveness of baking soda works wonders on deep stains.

2. Salt and Vinegar Mix

Combine two tablespoons of regular salt with four tablespoons of white vinegar. Apply the mixture to the stain, scrub gently, and let it rest for 10 minutes. Rinse off to reveal a cleaner, brighter surface. The salt acts as a mild abrasive while vinegar breaks down the stain.

3. Toothpaste Trick

Yes, your regular toothpaste can do more than clean teeth. Put a small amount on a moist toothbrush and scrub the stained area in small, circular motions. Let it sit for about 5 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with warm water. It’s a surprisingly quick fix.

4. Lemon Juice Power

Lemon's natural acidity makes it a great stain remover. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a bowl and dip a soft toothbrush in it. Scrub the stains gently and let the juice soak in for around 10 minutes. Rinse with warm water and dry with a soft cloth.

5. Warm Water Soak

Sometimes, simplicity wins. Soak your stained crockery in warm water for 15 to 20 minutes. This helps loosen the turmeric residue. After soaking, wash with dish soap and scrub lightly to finish the job.

You don’t need fancy products to keep your crockery looking pristine. These DIY methods are not only affordable but also safe and highly effective. So next time turmeric leaves its mark, try one of these time-tested solutions from your own kitchen.