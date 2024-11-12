Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, Muhurat, History, Significance, and Rituals Explained

Tulsi Vivah is a beloved Hindu celebration symbolizing the divine marriage between the holy Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram, a form of Lord Vishnu. Typically celebrated on the Dwadashi tithi (12th lunar day) in the Kartik month, the festival usually occurs in October or November, heralding the start of the Hindu wedding season after the Chaturmas period—a time when Lord Vishnu is said to rest.

Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date and Muhurat

This year, Tulsi Vivah will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The auspicious timings as per Drik Panchang are as follows:

Dwadashi Tithi begins: 4:04 PM on November 12, 2024

Dwadashi Tithi ends: 1:01 PM on November 13, 2024

The Origins of Tulsi Vivah

The legend of Tulsi Vivah is rooted in the story of Vrinda, a devout wife of the demon king Jalandhar. Though Jalandhar was malevolent, Vrinda’s unwavering faith protected him from defeat. Feeling endangered, the gods called upon Lord Vishnu to intervene. Vishnu took on Jalandhar’s form, deceiving Vrinda and causing her unintentional breach of chastity, which led to Jalandhar’s defeat by Lord Shiva.

Upon learning of the deceit, Vrinda cursed Lord Vishnu, transforming him into the black Shaligram stone. In response, Vishnu blessed her to reincarnate as the holy Tulsi plant, pledging to wed her every year in this form. This union is commemorated annually as Tulsi Vivah, representing Lord Vishnu in the form of Shaligram and the Tulsi plant.

Rituals and Observances of Tulsi Vivah 2024

On the morning of Tulsi Vivah, devotees undertake a ritual bath and prepare their puja spaces by decorating the Tulsi plant as a bride with a saree or dupatta, placing it beside Lord Shaligram, representing the groom. A priest conducts the wedding rituals while devotees observe a day-long fast, preparing bhog (offering) items for the occasion. After the puja, prasad is distributed among all attendees as a blessing.

Spiritual Significance of Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah is a symbol of virtue and devotion, underscoring the belief that the divine protects those who are pure and righteous. Celebrated just after Devuthani Ekadashi, the festival also marks the transition from the monsoon season to the auspicious period for marriages. Devotees, especially those seeking marital blessings, participate in this ritual, hoping for a harmonious and prosperous married life.

This article on Tulsi Vivah offers insights into the date, timing, history, significance, and customs surrounding this cherished Hindu festival.