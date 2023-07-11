UNIQLO to Launch in Mumbai this October

Japanese global apparel retailer, Uniqlo, announced the latest in its expansion plans in India with the opening of its highly anticipated first store in Mumbai. Launching on 6 October at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Uniqlo will provide Mumbai customers a new shopping experience that offers LifeWear – clothing designed to make everyone’s life better.

Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, Uniqlo India said, “We are delighted to be launching in Mumbai this fall. October will also mark the anniversary of our four-year journey in India, and this new milestone highlights our strong ongoing commitment to India. Until now, our customers in Mumbai have been using our e-commerce channel to shop for their LifeWear essentials, and we now look forward to welcoming them in person to our first Mumbai store.”

Talking about the new store Tomohiko said, “This will be the 11th brick-and-mortar store in India. The new store will offer a range of LifeWear collections for men, women, kids, and babies, with its thoughtfully designed and functional products that are made for all. LifeWear is simple, high[1]quality, everyday clothing, designed with life's needs in mind, and constantly evolving.”

Today, the brand has more than 2,400 stores across the world. Since opening its first store in Hiroshima in 1984, it has created apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity, featuring universal designs, supreme fit and comfort with the aim to improve the daily lives of its customers.