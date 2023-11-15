Why is November 15 celebrated as Jharkhand Foundation Day? History and key facts

Jharkhand foundation day 2023:

November 15 is celebrated as Jharkhand Foundation Day. The beautiful state is located in northeastern India and is also called 'The Land of Forest' or 'Bushland'. On Jharkhand Foundation Day, here is a quick look at all the relevant things about this day and what you need to know:

HOW DOES JHARKHAND BECOME A SEPARATE STATE?

On November 15, 2000, the Chhota Nagpur area was segregated from the southern half of Bihar, forming the 28th Indian state, Jharkhand.

The forests of the Chhota Nagpur plateau and Santhal Pargana currently make up Jharkhand. The tribes of this state had sought a separate state for themselves long after independence, but the tribal people have gained few socio-economic advantages.

They formed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which continued to hold protests and appeal to the government soon after India became independent in 1947.

The government responded to these demands by establishing the Jharkhand Autonomous Area Council 1995. Finally, in the year 2000, Jharkhand was officially recognized as a distinct state, meeting the aspirations of the tribal population.

Therefore, Jharkhand Foundation Day is celebrated on November 15 to commemorate the formation of the state and recognize its unique cultural, historical and regional identity within the Indian subcontinent.

INTERESTING DATA ABOUT THE STATE

Did you know that since 2000, Jharkhand has attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital totalling 113 million US dollars, which was recorded between April 2000 and December 2018?

The tribal state has 24 districts and an area of approximately 79,716 square kilometers, making it the 15th largest state by area. Jharkhand's tourist attractions include a wildlife sanctuary, Panchet Dam on the Damodar River, and holy places (Baidyanath Dham, Parasnath, Rajrappa).

One of the fascinating folk dance forms of Jharkhand that is quite popular is “Chhaunach”, a mask dance performance that is a great visual treat.The state is rich in mineral resources, including coal, iron ore, copper ore, uranium, mica, bauxite, granite, limestone, silver, and dolomite.

Notable celebrations of the tribal population include Sohrai, a cattle festival; Sarhul, a flower festival; and Mage Parab, a post-harvest festival.

Its current population is approximately 3.19 crore.

While Ranchi is its capital, Dumka is the sub-capital of Jharkhand.