With Dev Uthani Ekadashi, the beginning of the auspicious wedding season in the Hindu calendar
The month of Kartik is considered an auspicious time in the Hindu faith.
The month of Kartik is considered an auspicious time in the Hindu faith. Many important festivals are celebrated during this time. Dev Uthani Ekadashi, an important festival, was celebrated on the Ekadashi date of Kartik month (November 23). Dev Uthani Ekadashi has an important place in Sanatana Dharma. According to the Hindu calendar, this marks the beginning of the wedding season. This space articulates the list of dates up to December 2024 that are considered lucky for marriages and other auspicious occasions.
November 2023
November 23 was a lucky date for marriages. Other dates that are believed to bring good omens for marriages are:
November 24
November 27
November 28
November 29th
December 2023
The favourable dates for marriage in December are:
December 3
December 4th
December 7th
December 8
December 9
January 2024
January 18
January 21st
January 22
January 29
January 30th
January 31
February 2024
February 1
February 6th
February 14th
February 17th
18th of February
March 2024
March 2
March 3rd
March 4
March 5th
6th of March
7 of March
March 8
March 9
April 2024
April 18th
April 19th
April 20th
April, the 21st
April 22
July 2024
July 9th
July 11
July 13
July 14
July 15
November 2024
12th of November
Nov. 16
November 17
November 18th
November 22th
November 23
November 25
November 28
November 29th
December 2024
December 4th
December 5th
December 9
December 10
December 14th
December 15
The question arises as to why activities like marriages resume on Dev Uthani Ekadashi. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu slept soundly in the Milky Ocean (Ksheer Sagar) for four months, known as Chaturmaas. During this period, all auspicious activities were prohibited. However, with the arrival of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, this four-month period comes to an end. At this time, Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, awakens. This marks the resumption of all auspicious activities like marriages, engagements, mundan and griha pravesh. donate some things according to your zodiac signs on this day, then Lord Vishnu will be pleased.