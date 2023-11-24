With Dev Uthani Ekadashi, the beginning of the auspicious wedding season in the Hindu calendar

The month of Kartik is considered an auspicious time in the Hindu faith. Many important festivals are celebrated during this time. Dev Uthani Ekadashi, an important festival, was celebrated on the Ekadashi date of Kartik month (November 23). Dev Uthani Ekadashi has an important place in Sanatana Dharma. According to the Hindu calendar, this marks the beginning of the wedding season. This space articulates the list of dates up to December 2024 that are considered lucky for marriages and other auspicious occasions.

November 2023

November 23 was a lucky date for marriages. Other dates that are believed to bring good omens for marriages are:

November 24

November 27

November 28

November 29th

December 2023

The favourable dates for marriage in December are:

December 3

December 4th

December 7th

December 8

December 9

January 2024

January 18

January 21st

January 22

January 29

January 30th

January 31

February 2024

February 1

February 6th

February 14th

February 17th

18th of February

March 2024

March 2

March 3rd

March 4

March 5th

6th of March

7 of March

March 8

March 9

April 2024

April 18th

April 19th

April 20th

April, the 21st

April 22

July 2024

July 9th

July 11

July 13

July 14

July 15

November 2024

12th of November

Nov. 16

November 17

November 18th

November 22th

November 23

November 25

November 28

November 29th

December 2024

December 4th

December 5th

December 9

December 10

December 14th

December 15

The question arises as to why activities like marriages resume on Dev Uthani Ekadashi. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu slept soundly in the Milky Ocean (Ksheer Sagar) for four months, known as Chaturmaas. During this period, all auspicious activities were prohibited. However, with the arrival of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, this four-month period comes to an end. At this time, Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, awakens. This marks the resumption of all auspicious activities like marriages, engagements, mundan and griha pravesh. donate some things according to your zodiac signs on this day, then Lord Vishnu will be pleased.