World Children Day: Know the History and Significance of this Day

World children day is also known as Universal Children's Day, the above day is promoted as well as co-ordinate by UNICEF and the United Nations Children's Fund, they also work towards the improvement of the children's welfare.

History

In the year, 1954, World Children Day was 1st established as Universal Children's day and it is decided to celebrate it on 20th November each year. The General Assembly on 14th December 1954 by the resolution 836(IX) has recommended all nations to institute a universal children Day, as a day of the worldwide fraternity as well as understanding between children. The above day is devoted to promote the ideals as well as objectives of the UN Charter and the welfare of the children of the world.

On this date, the UN General Assembly has adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the child in 1954. And it is also the Date when the UN General Assembly adopted the convention on the rights of the Child in the year, 1989.

Since 1990, the world children's day marks the anniversary of the date, wherein the UN General Assembly has adopted both the declaration as well as convention of the children's rights.

About 1989, Convention on Rights of the Child

As per the convention, children are not just objects, they tend to belong to their parents and for whom decisions are made or adults in training. Rather, they are human beings as well as individuals who tend to have their own rights. Further, it is mentioned that childhood is separate from adulthood and it tends to last till the age of 18 years. It is a special time, wherein children tend to grow, learn, play and develop. There exists no doubt, as to how this convention has become the most ratified human rights treaty, that has been accepted worldwide and it has also helped in transforming children's lives.

The convention has inspired the governments to change laws as well as policies and make investments to take care of the health of children as well as nutrition, which is required by the children to survive and develop. It is essential to protect children from both, violence as well as exploitation. It is enabled by the children to have their voices heard and also participate in their societies.

Significance of this day

• Children are the future and the above day emphasis on the children education.

• It guarantees the rights to the children

• The above day helps raise awareness and spread knowledge as to what actually children face globally. There are millions of children, who do not have access to education, healthcare or opportunities