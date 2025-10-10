World Mental Health Day 2025: Recognising Signs, Offering Support, and Breaking the Stigma

Observed every year on October 10, World Mental Health Day serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of emotional and psychological well-being. The day aims to create awareness, promote compassion, and encourage people to talk openly about mental health challenges—removing the stigma that often prevents individuals from seeking help. Across the globe, communities mark the day with discussions, workshops, and campaigns focused on prevention, education, and recovery.

History of World Mental Health Day

The concept of dedicating a day to mental health awareness was introduced by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH), a global organisation founded in 1948 to promote mental health advocacy. The first World Mental Health Day was observed on October 10, 1992, led by Richard C. Hunter, who was then the Deputy Secretary-General of WFMH.

Initially, the day did not feature a theme. However, in 1994, Eugene Brody, then Secretary-General of WFMH, proposed introducing yearly themes to highlight specific mental health topics. Since then, every year has spotlighted issues like workplace well-being, suicide prevention, and access to mental health services, ensuring that awareness remains relevant and action-driven.

Why the Day Matters

Mental health remains one of the most misunderstood aspects of overall health. Many people continue to struggle in silence due to social stigma, misinformation, or fear of being judged. World Mental Health Day underscores the message that mental health is just as vital as physical health.

It calls for empathy, understanding, and accessible care for everyone. By encouraging open conversations and building supportive communities, this observance helps normalise the idea of seeking help when one feels mentally or emotionally overwhelmed.

Recognising the Early Signs of Mental Health Struggles

Early detection can make a significant difference in managing mental health challenges. Understanding emotional, physical, and behavioural indicators allows individuals and families to act before the situation worsens.

Emotional Signs

• Persistent sadness, emptiness, or hopelessness lasting weeks

• Irritability or mood swings without clear reasons

• Constant anxiety, worry, or panic

• Loss of interest in activities once enjoyed

Physical Signs

• Ongoing fatigue or lack of energy despite adequate rest

• Noticeable changes in sleep or appetite

• Frequent headaches, body aches, or digestive issues without medical cause

Behavioural Signs

• Drop in work or academic performance

• Withdrawing from social circles

• Relying on alcohol or substances to cope

• Neglecting responsibilities or personal care

Practical Ways to Support Mental Well-being

Taking care of one’s mind doesn’t always require dramatic changes. Simple, consistent habits can foster resilience and emotional balance:

• Prioritise adequate, restful sleep

• Practice deep, mindful breathing

• Maintain a gratitude or reflection journal

• Incorporate movement through walks or stretching

• Limit excessive screen time

• Eat nutritious, brain-friendly foods

• Stay socially connected

• Set healthy personal boundaries

• Explore mindfulness or meditation apps like Headspace

As we mark World Mental Health Day 2025, it’s essential to remember that mental health care is a continuous journey. By recognising signs early and supporting one another, we can collectively build a world where no one feels alone in their struggle.