Live
- Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction
- Adipurush OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform Fixed
- Visakhapatnam: Awareness rally held on international level crossing
- Adipurush Movie Review and Release Day Live Updates: Blockbuster Talk for #Adipurush from Early Morning Shows
- Visakhapatnam: City girl felicitated for finishing Comrades Marathon in South Africa
- Visakhapatnam: RINL emphasises importance of donating blood
- 542 cell towers to come up in Paderu: Collector Sumit Kumar
- Guntur: RTA launches spl drive to check accidents
- Hyderabad: Miraculous escape as speeding car overturns on PVNR Expressway
- Narasaraopet: Minister Vidadala Rajini encouraging gambling, alleges TDP
Adipurush Movie Review and Release Day Live Updates: Blockbuster Talk for #Adipurush from Early Morning Shows
PAN Indian biggie ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is up for a grand release in theatres this Friday. Om Raut directed...
PAN Indian biggie ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is up for a grand release in theatres this Friday. Om Raut directed this mythological drama which is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. check out live reactions here
Live Updates
- 16 Jun 2023 1:50 AM GMT
#Adipurush movie review— J̶u̶S̶t̶ ̶J̶o̶E̶ (@DrunkatNou) June 16, 2023
Such a wonderful cinematography Mainly Bgm, visuals, Graphics 🔥
Fight scenes Goosebumps 🔥#Prabhas𓃵 , #KritiSanon , #SaifAilkhan awesome roles 🔥
🌟🌟🌟🌟\5 #BlockbusterAdipurush #AdipurushTickets #AdipurushWithFamily #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/SO23gaqZR9
- 16 Jun 2023 1:48 AM GMT
#Adipurush 1st half 🥵💥— 🏹 (@boozer_hand) June 16, 2023
Ee movie vfx and making entra babu ❤️ Chala bagundhi performance by Prabhas gaaru, goosebumps interval block 🙏🏻 The stage is set for the ultimate face off 🥶 BLOCKBUSTER 🛐 Jai Shri ram 🚩 pic.twitter.com/5P3cRdxfDY
- 16 Jun 2023 1:47 AM GMT
Final review : No words 👍👌— Srinivas (@srinivasrtfan2) June 16, 2023
EXCELLENT EXCELLENT EXCELLENT 🔥🔥🔥🙏
1) #Prabhas intro is just lit & perfectly suited as Lord Rama🔥🙏🙏
2) Lord Hanuman intro 🙏🙏🫡
3) The Ravana fort & his Demons..
4) Sita Rama song
5) Ravanasura kidnapping sita #Adipurush #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/W34TYHEtfP
- 16 Jun 2023 1:46 AM GMT
Another flop to prabhas, since we all know the story director had only one job to do, keep the movie engaging without boredom. which he did quite well in 1st half and completely ruined in 2nd half. climax big let down ,only positive is BGM..rating— Peter (@urstrulyPeter) June 15, 2023
2/5 #Adipurush
- 16 Jun 2023 1:45 AM GMT
A Movie based on a Legendary Story— Thyview (@Thyview) June 15, 2023
Excited everyone at the time of announcement with the inclusion of India's Biggest Star
Got trolled for poor VFX in Teaser but everything sorted out later with Trailers & songs which doubled the hype
In a few hours, the worldbis going to… pic.twitter.com/lpYdKAGCEq
- 16 Jun 2023 1:44 AM GMT
Excellent first half emotions clear ga workout ayyay— . (@Tejuholicc2) June 15, 2023
This is what ramayanam is all about
Bondam gadu vfx meedha ekkuvaga concentrate cheyyala https://t.co/5vveXpGEFM
- 16 Jun 2023 1:44 AM GMT
Another flop to prabhas, since we all know the story director had only one job to do, keep the movie engaging without boredom. which he did quite well in 1st half and completely ruined in 2nd half. climax big let down ,only positive is BGM..rating— Peter (@urstrulyPeter) June 15, 2023
2/5 #Adipurush
- 16 Jun 2023 1:43 AM GMT
Only These Things to be Remember...— 𝙑𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣 (@Selfmade_steel) June 16, 2023
"Emotions Dominated VFX!!!!❣️,
Only prabhas can Justify this role💥,
BGM takes u into Trance🙏"#AdipurushReview #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/gln1oV5o8i
- 16 Jun 2023 1:43 AM GMT
After 2017 Hearing Positive Reports from Everywhere 😭😭😭#Prabhas #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/zmtCcHaZVS— ᴠɪꜱʜᴀʟᴬᵈⁱᵖᵘʳᵘˢʰ (@DarlingFanV) June 16, 2023
- 16 Jun 2023 1:42 AM GMT
Promise Review : Pride of Indian Cinema— AA.cult 😎 (@RajuRayi336009) June 16, 2023
Prabhad Anna Acting 👌👌👌.
Bgm Ayite next Level. 🔥🔥
Visuals very good buy some 3d shots next Level.
Hanuman Ayite movie Mottam ramp Adinchadu 🙏🔥🔥🔥
My Rating : 4.5/5#Adipurush #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/wsMGJCyor9