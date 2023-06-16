Adipurush Twitter Review: Let us all celebrate the Glory of Lord Shri Ram in theatres

Live
PAN Indian biggie ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is up for a grand release in theatres this Friday. Om Raut directed...
PAN Indian biggie ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is up for a grand release in theatres this Friday. Om Raut directed this mythological drama which is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. The advance bookings have been incredible, to say the least, in the Nizam region. Especially in Hyderabad city, the shows are getting sold out within minutes of the commencement of the bookings. Not just the Telugu version but the Hindi version is also getting a good response in Hyderabad. Check out Live Twitter Reactions
#Adipurush Excellent first half💥— Venky Reviews (@Venkireviews) June 15, 2023
“Half Movie Done. Great VFX, the scenes between Ram and seetha are the soul of first half"
Employs bleeding-edge VFX, will set a new benchmark in mythological films.
If movie maintains same quality in 2nd half,then SKY IS THE LIMIT 🏹
Live Updates
- 15 Jun 2023 6:53 PM GMT
Jai Shri Ram 🙏— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) June 15, 2023
Let's celebrate our Mythological masterpiece Ramayana through #Adipurush in theaters tomorrow 🙌
Sending my heartfelt wishes to #Prabhas garu and the entire team for a monumental success. ❤️@omraut @kritisanon @AAFilmsIndia @UV_Creations @peoplemediafcy pic.twitter.com/agrz2cqjxf
- 15 Jun 2023 6:52 PM GMT
Here's Team #Eagle sending our best wishes to the Epic Divine Tale #Adipurush striking the screens tomorrow.— People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) June 15, 2023
We are sure " SKY IS THE LIMIT " 🤗
Be all eyes as we bring #EagleMASSiveEruption - Title Announcement Video for you all on the BIG SCREEN from tomorrow with ADIPURUSH… pic.twitter.com/7Jxk4WrSrx
- 15 Jun 2023 6:52 PM GMT
Prabhas Anna... who is the man with a Golden Heart has set the box office on GOLD 🔥 yet again...— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 15, 2023
Celebrating #Adipurush like our own film...
Go watch in theatres tomorrow.. Have u got u tickets yet ? I have mine 😇🙏🏽 #JaiShriRam @TSeries @omraut @kritisanon @UV_Creations… pic.twitter.com/LzYYMsfzjH
- 15 Jun 2023 6:51 PM GMT
Pan India Records Parahushar— Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) June 15, 2023
Our Darling coming as Shriram#JaiShriRam#Adipurush
Best wishes to the team for the earth shattering openings and i m sure it will continue and grow further @omraut @kritisanon @AAFilmsIndia @UV_Creations @peoplemediafcy pic.twitter.com/Asgj0YKmL0
- 15 Jun 2023 6:51 PM GMT
Wishing Team #Adipurush all the Success at Box office and at Hearts of Audience.— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) June 15, 2023
All the Best, Dear brother #Prabhas.@omraut @kritisanon #SaifAliKhan @TSeries pic.twitter.com/f0YVdjg9VA
- 15 Jun 2023 6:50 PM GMT
Wishing #Prabhas and the entire team of #Adipurush a blockbuster of EPIC proportions #JaiShreeRam ! @omraut @kritisanon @AAFilmsIndia @UV_Creations @peoplemediafcy pic.twitter.com/DOzfI1rHOJ— Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) June 15, 2023
- 15 Jun 2023 6:49 PM GMT
#Prabhas has achieved heights he never dreamt of - "THE PATH MAKER" on his way to create a PAN WORLD opening for INDIAN CINEMA..#Adipurush Grand Release Today!— Chennuru Sumanth Reddy ™ (@SumanthReddy__) June 15, 2023
Prepare for an unforgettable CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE in Theatres Near You🏹🔥pic.twitter.com/fJLcBt2v2v pic.twitter.com/N8Cgj5j85Z
- 15 Jun 2023 6:49 PM GMT
Goosebumps shot from#Adipurush 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/CRrN9H8KBu— thenameismoksha51 (@moksha51361234) June 15, 2023
- 15 Jun 2023 6:48 PM GMT
#Adipurush Is mesmerising. Exciting calls all over from overseas. Kindha tweet khayam chesukondi. Prabhas is New Lord Ram 💥#adipurushreview https://t.co/1PAaXz2IzD— Bezawada | MB&PB💕 (@BezawadaBebbuli) June 15, 2023
- 15 Jun 2023 6:48 PM GMT
#Adipurush Bomma Block Buster 🔥🥵#Adi— Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) June 15, 2023