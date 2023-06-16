Adipurush Twitter Review: Let us all celebrate the Glory of Lord Shri Ram in theatres

PAN Indian biggie ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is up for a grand release in theatres this Friday. Om Raut directed this mythological drama which is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. The advance bookings have been incredible, to say the least, in the Nizam region. Especially in Hyderabad city, the shows are getting sold out within minutes of the commencement of the bookings. Not just the Telugu version but the Hindi version is also getting a good response in Hyderabad. Check out Live Twitter Reactions





#Adipurush Excellent first half💥



“Half Movie Done. Great VFX, the scenes between Ram and seetha are the soul of first half"

Employs bleeding-edge VFX, will set a new benchmark in mythological films.



If movie maintains same quality in 2nd half,then SKY IS THE LIMIT 🏹 — Venky Reviews (@Venkireviews) June 15, 2023



