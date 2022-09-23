Alluri Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES

Alluri, the forthcoming film starring promising actor Sree Vishnu, is scheduled to premiere today. Kayadu Lohar plays the major female role in the Pradeep Varma-directed film. The film has completed all requirements, including censor. The film has a long 169-minute runtime and received a U/A rating from CBFC. Bekkem Venu Gopal of Lucky Media is quite optimistic about the movie's performance.







