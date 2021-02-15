Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hyderabad Live News Updates, 15 February 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:43 AM and will set at 6:18 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on February 15 will be 64% and Air Quality will be Fair with 79 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 30 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:34 AM and will set at 6:10 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on February 15 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 68 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on February 15 (2 Rajab, 1442); Fajr: 5:30 AM; Sunrise: 6:42 AM; Dhuhr: 12:31 PM; Asr: 3:50 PM; Maghrib: 6:18 PM; Isha: 07:32 PM

Latest Live News Updates on Hyderabad