Telangana: 2-day rain forecast

Begumpet: The minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on February 15 is forecast for Hyderabad, with the outlook of fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later. The forecast during February 16 to 20 is 16, 16,16, 14 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively. The day temperature during the six days is 33, 32, 30, 31, 32. And 33 degrees Celsius respectively.

On February 17 and 18 the sky in the City will be generally cloudy with light rain on account of the upper air cyclonic circulation over north Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood extending up to 0.9 km above mean the sea level.

In Telangana, the lowest minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak. The temperatures rose appreciably ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts. They were above normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some other parts.

The other night temperatures in the State were: Dundigal 15.7, Hyderabad 16.6, Hakimpet 16.2, Adilabad 17.7, Mahbubnagar &Ramagundam 17.6 each, Khammam 18.4, Nalgonda 19.6, Bhadrachalam 19.2, Nizamabad 19.1, Hanamkonda 19.

The day temperatures across the State rose steadily, with Adilabad and Nizamabad recording 33.8 degrees Celsius each. They were followed by Bhadrachalam 33.5, Mahbubnagar & Medak 33 each, Ramagundam 32.8, Khammam 32, Hyderabad 31.3, Hanamkonda& Nalgonda 31 each, Dundigal 30.1, Hakimpet 30.