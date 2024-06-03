  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Live Updates

Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live Updates

Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live Updates
x
Highlights

All set for election results of Andhra Pradesh assembly and parliament Constituencies today and it is surely going to be a big day for both existing government and the opposition party.

All set for election results of Andhra Pradesh assembly and parliament Constituencies today and it is surely going to be a big day for both existing government and the opposition party. The coalition formed by BJP, TDP and Jana Sena and YSRCP were confident of clinching a victory, however, it remains to be seen to whom the people have given the mandate.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X