- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
- Will exit polls become exact polls?
- Attempts to Influence Poll Process: CEC Kumar dares Oppn to give proof
Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live Updates
All set for election results of Andhra Pradesh assembly and parliament Constituencies today and it is surely going to be a big day for both existing government and the opposition party. The coalition formed by BJP, TDP and Jana Sena and YSRCP were confident of clinching a victory, however, it remains to be seen to whom the people have given the mandate.
