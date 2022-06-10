Ante Sundaraniki Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Blockbuster reviews From Everywhere

Natural Star Nani's and Nazriya's Ante Sundaraniki are going to hit the silver screens today. This film is directed by Vivek Athreya and Nazriya Nazim is making her Tollywood debut with this film. As per the trade reports, the theatrical rights of the film were sold for a whopping 28 crore. Moreover, the film has got a good number of advance bookings for day one at the box office. However, the advance bookings for the film are more for the overseas market rather than the local market. Hence, the fate of the film depends on the strong word of mouth from the audience.