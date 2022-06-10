Ante Sundaraniki Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Blockbuster reviews From Everywhere
Natural Star Nani's and Nazriya's Ante Sundaraniki are going to hit the silver screens today. This film is directed by Vivek Athreya and Nazriya Nazim is making her Tollywood debut with this film. As per the trade reports, the theatrical rights of the film were sold for a whopping 28 crore. Moreover, the film has got a good number of advance bookings for day one at the box office. However, the advance bookings for the film are more for the overseas market rather than the local market. Hence, the fate of the film depends on the strong word of mouth from the audience.
Live Updates
Ante ... Ante... Ante ...#AnteSundaraniki BLOCKBUSTER HIT annamaata 😀❤️— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) June 10, 2022
Excellent 2nd Half 👌👌👌— Pa1 🔔 (@Pa1_SSMB) June 10, 2022
FULL of Comedy & Emotions 🙏🙏
after a Long time @NameisNani's Best comeback 👍 #Nazriya ♥️😻#AnteSundaraniki - BLOCKBUSTER 💥💥💥 https://t.co/lflb2kKvMa
On screen matram both @NameisNani & #Nazriya looks 😍👌👌#AnteSundaraniki pic.twitter.com/1DWa3b410v— 𝙎𝙫💫 (@Ashok__Sv) June 10, 2022
Beautiful movie, superb writing entertainment and emotions came out very well. No complaints except for little drag in 1st half and few unnecessary twists in climax. 3.25/5 #AnteSundaraniki— Chikatlo chindulestha (@chikati_rajyam) June 10, 2022
#AnteSundaraniki Fun filled brilliantly edited love story ! @NameisNani 's timing and grace all over ! #NazriyaFahadh best debut in tollywood ! Can enjoy the movie for first time! But there seems to be lag in the script! Can watch for this weekend! #AnteSundaranikiReview— Naveen Ramichetty (@NavinRamichetty) June 10, 2022
A TALE THAT NEEDS TO BE SEEN!!— సినిమా పిచ్చోడు (@cinemaaluu) June 10, 2022
I can't tell you if you would become a better person after watching this film, but I'm sure it would make you think whenever you parent someone.
What writing man #VivekAthreya,still thinking about that pre-climax music @Oddphysce1 #AnteSundaraniki pic.twitter.com/3BSN6NAXjG
Done with the first half.... Vivek Athreya Hits the ball once again with his terrific writting 👌🏻👌🏻... Anta simple point ni anta thrilling and entertaining screenplay ante🔥🔥#AnteSundaraniki— Akhil (@a_4_akhil) June 10, 2022
Vivek Athreya seems to be a bigger boss fan than all those other directors claiming to be boss fans. Intha tribute, that too well blended into the story and doesn't feel out of place even for a second, inka evaru cheyale ippati daaka #AnteSundaraniki— Hulkeshwara Shastry (@casual_babu) June 10, 2022
All Websites. Everywhere 3.25 Ratings and BLOCKBUSTER Response for #AnteSundaraniki ❤❤@MythriOfficial మీరు పట్టుకున్న ప్రతిదీ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ ఏ 💥💥💥 Continue this legacy!! congratulations🥳👏👏👏#Nani— Yakhub mohd (@mohd_yakhub) June 10, 2022
#AnteSundaraniki is the most satisfying and beautiful film in recent times. Don’t miss it…— Actual India 🚩 (@ActualIndia) June 10, 2022
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5
Congratulations @NameisNani and @Nazriya4U_