Karnataka landslide tragedy: As political slugfest erupts, Army joins rescue operations
Budget will lay foundation for 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi urges MPs to rise above party lines
Lesser Googling and more naps may help reduce dementia
Paris Olympics 2024: BCCI announces INR 8.5 crore monetary support to Indian athletes
Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali goddess promises of good rains in Bhavishyavani
Shubham Bansal to be back as Tirupati JC
Netflix to premiere docu-film on visionary director SS Rajamouli; drops trailer
Producer Dil Raju reveals release plans for Ram Charan's 'Game Changer'
Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's Film Faces Legal Challenge Over Religious Portrayal
WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Introduce Usernames for Web Version
AP Assembly Session Live Updates: Governor to address the house
The meetings of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly has started. Governor S Abdul Nazir will address both Houses. Following this, the Business Advisory Committee meeting will take place under the leadership of Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatradu. The agenda and working days of the Assembly will be determined in this crucial meeting.
Live Updates
- 22 July 2024 6:20 AM GMT
Raghurama Krishnam Raju sits beside YS Jagan in assembly asks him to come to house
Undi MLA Raghurama Krishnam Raju met former CM Jaganmohan Reddy amd sat next to Jagan before Governor speech. Putting hand on his shoulder, RRR asked YS Jagan to attend Assembly everyday to which Jagan gave a nod.
Undi MLA asked legislative affairs minister to allot seat next to him. He said when he shook hands Jagan was not postive but he does not bother. When asked if he wants to rag Jagan, he said you will see what will happen.
- 22 July 2024 5:25 AM GMT
During the commencement of the Assembly sessions, Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer hailed Chief Minister Chandrababu as a visionary leader who is committed to inclusive development in the state. Governor Nazeer addressed both Houses and expressed his admiration for the efforts made by Chandrababu since becoming CM in 2014.