Ap, Telangana, and Hyderabad Live Updates: Get All News Updates In One Point

Live Updates
- 18 April 2023 8:42 AM GMT
Minister @KTRBRS inaugurated Citco's permanent office for the Center of Excellence team in Hyderabad.— Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 18, 2023
The new state of the art office of Citco, the global alternative investment asset servicer, will cater to its ongoing expansion in the region.#happeninghyderabad pic.twitter.com/jHRsZqeAiJ
- 18 April 2023 7:38 AM GMT
AP govt. signs MoU with ECHO India for free training on medical services
The Special Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department disclosed that the government has entered into an MoU with ECHO India. He said that better treatment will be provided to the patients through the ECHO Project and opined that this organisation provides training to medical staff on various medical programs.READ MORE
- 18 April 2023 7:35 AM GMT
Hyderabad
Nampally court has given its verdict in the case of sexual assault of a child in DAV school. The accused was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. A case was registered at the Banjara Hills police station that a four-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in a DAV school last year. The court which found the principal driver Ranjith Kumar guilty in this case also sentenced the school principal Madhavireddy along with Ranjith Kumar.