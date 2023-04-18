  • Menu
Ap, Telangana, and Hyderabad Live Updates: Get All News Updates In One Point

Live Updates today on 18 April 2023: The Hans India blog provides you with the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Andhra Pradesh...

2023-04-18 07:33:49
  • 18 April 2023 8:42 AM GMT

  • 18 April 2023 7:38 AM GMT

    AP govt. signs MoU with ECHO India for free training on medical services

    The Special Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department disclosed that the government has entered into an MoU with ECHO India. He said that better treatment will be provided to the patients through the ECHO Project and opined that this organisation provides training to medical staff on various medical programs.READ MORE


  • Hyderabad
    18 April 2023 7:35 AM GMT

    Hyderabad

    Nampally court has given its verdict in the case of sexual assault of a child in DAV school. The accused was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. A case was registered at the Banjara Hills police station that a four-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in a DAV school last year. The court which found the principal driver Ranjith Kumar guilty in this case also sentenced the school principal Madhavireddy along with Ranjith Kumar.

