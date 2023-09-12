Live
- Turning Pages, Transforming Lives: Celebrating Literacy Worldwide
- New Zealand economy 'turning a corner' with real challenges ahead
- ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’: A perfect family entertainer
- Bengal school job case: ED tracks private school owned by Manik Bhattacharya
- India logs 40 new Covid cases
- ASUS launches new lineup of PCs starting Rs 37,990 in India
- Supreme Court grants interim protection to rtd Col booked by Manipur Police for book on Kuki rebellion
- High Court Advocate met with Chandrababu
- MP polls: BJP may finalise second list of candidates on Wednesday
- Police arrest TDP leaders for staging a protest
Just In
Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 15 Series, Watch Series 9, and more to launch today
The Wonderlust event is just a few hours away, and the new iPhone 15 series will be launched soon, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Check out the latest news here
Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: The Apple event called 'Wonderlust' will begin in a few hours. It's the company's annual September event, which typically introduces consumers to the new generation of iPhones and other Apple products. This time, it is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series, which will include the read-more
Live Updates
- 12 Sep 2023 9:02 AM GMT
Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max launching today
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are rumoured to have a lighter, more durable titanium chassis with a brushed effect to reduce fingerprint smudges. The device's edges could be smoother and rounded where the metal meets the glass. The renders so far show a USB-C port at the bottom.
- 12 Sep 2023 8:53 AM GMT
Apple Event 2023: Screen Size Details
You can expect to see larger displays on the iPhone 15 Pro models, as leaks show reduced bezels. This change will likely improve the screen time experience for those who love big screens. It is widely rumoured that the mute switch will be replaced by an "action button" with customizable functionality, allowing you to perform various tasks quickly. Apple will likely retain the 6.7-inch OLED display seen on the previous Pro Max model and a 6.1-inch display on the Pro version.
- 12 Sep 2023 8:47 AM GMT
Apple Event Tonight: How to watch the live stream; all that we expect
The Apple event will take place on September 12, 2023. Here is the event schedule in different time zones. The event will begin at 10 a.m. PT (California), 10:30 p.m. IST (India), 6 p.m. BST (London), 1 p.m. ET (New York), 7 p.m. CET (Central European countries), 2 a.m. KST/JST (South Korea/Japan), 3 a.m. AEST (Melbourne, Australia) and 7 p.m. SAST (South Africa).
- 12 Sep 2023 8:43 AM GMT
Apple September Event: Wonderlust Event
This time, Apple's event has been dubbed "Wonderlust." So what does Wonderlust (No, it's not wanderlust) mean? According to the Urban Dictionary, it means "the desire to be in a constant state of wonder." Could it mean that Apple's event will spark similar excitement among fans? We'll have to wait until the launch of the iPhone 15 to really know.
- 12 Sep 2023 8:31 AM GMT
Apple Event 2023: Where and when to watch the Apple event
This year's Apple event, called Wonderlust, will be both an in-person event and a global livestream. According to some rumours, the event will be pre-recorded, and attendees from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, will watch the recording from the facilities and then be able to try the products. The rest of the world can join the live stream on Apple's official YouTube channel. A link to the broadcast has already been posted on the channel and will begin at 10:30 p.m. IST today, September 12.
- 12 Sep 2023 8:30 AM GMT
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 to AirPods Pro 2 launch
From iPhone 15 AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to Apple Watch Ultra 2, here's what to expect at tomorrow's Apple Wonderlust event.
After months of anticipation, the launch of Apple's next-generation iPhone series is imminent. Now, the launch is in sight, and we are waiting for announcements about four iPhone models that Apple plans to launch at its Wonderlust event today, September 12: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although there were previous reports about a fifth iPhone launching this year, that is likely no longer the case