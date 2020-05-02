Breaking News May 2 LIVE Updates: India, Telangana And Andhra Pradesh
Latest News India, 2 May 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the breaking news from India & the World. You can find all the latest news from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
- 2 May 2020 5:06 AM GMT
All 11 districts in Delhi to stay in 'red zone' till May 17: Satyendar Jain
All 11 districts in Delhi to stay in 'red zone' till May 17. A red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district. Relief measures given by Centre in red zones will be applicable here, said Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.
- 2 May 2020 4:52 AM GMT
7 labourers who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, have tested positive for COVID19: DM Basti
- 2 May 2020 4:49 AM GMT
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Dangerpora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district
- 2 May 2020 2:57 AM GMT
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Dangerpora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district; more details awaited
- 2 May 2020 2:54 AM GMT
A 68-year-old patient who had tested positive for COVID19 passes away in Pune. The cause of death is acute respiratory failure due to ARDS with Myocarditis with COVID19 infection. Total death toll in Pune district is now 100: Pune Health officials, Maharashtra
- 2 May 2020 2:49 AM GMT
COVID19 deaths in the United States of America (USA) climbed by 1,883 in the past 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University tally: AFP news agency