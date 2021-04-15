Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 15 April 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 15 April 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 15 April 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 33 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:02 AM and will set at 6:32 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on April 15 will be 74% and Air Quality will be Fair with 45 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:54 AM and will set at 6:22 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on April 15 will be 23% and Air Quality will be Fair with 32 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on April 15 (2 Ramadan, 1442); Fajr: 4:47 AM; Sunrise: 6:01 AM; Dhuhr: 12:17 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:33 PM; Isha: 7:47 PM
Live Updates
- 15 April 2021 3:10 AM GMT
Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges on 15 April 2021
Gold rates today on 15 April 2021: The gold rates have hiked slightly at all major cities across the country on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 47,780 with Rs. 430 hike. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week. Read Full Story