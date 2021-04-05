Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 5 April 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 5 April 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 5 April 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 35 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:08 AM and will set at 6:30 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on April 5 will be 64% and Air Quality will be Fair with 130 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:00 AM and will set at 6:21 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on April 5 will be 73% and Air Quality will be Fair with 80 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on April 5 (22 Shaban, 1442); Fajr: 4:55 AM; Sunrise: 6:07 AM; Dhuhr: 12:19 PM; Asr: 3:40 PM; Maghrib: 6:31 PM; Isha: 7:44 PM
Live Updates
- 5 April 2021 4:27 AM GMT
Maharashtra restrictions, including night curfew and weekend lockdown, from today
The Maharashtra government has announced a slew of new restrictions, including night curfews and weekend lockdowns, to control the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state. The curbs come into force at 8 pm on Monday.
- 5 April 2021 4:23 AM GMT
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai: Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on Monday are stable for the fourth consecutive day. The fuel prices have been dropped in the last week. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as per the petroleum companies. Read Full Story
- 5 April 2021 4:02 AM GMT
First baby born in Spain with Covid-19 antibodies; 4th wave in Iran
Madrid: A boy born last week on the Spanish island of Ibiza has become the first newborn in Spain with Covid-19 antibodies, after his mother received the vaccine in the third trimester of her pregnancy, according to local media reports. Read Full Story
- 5 April 2021 3:56 AM GMT
WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital, Lucknow.
- 5 April 2021 3:55 AM GMT
Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 05 April 2021
Gold rates today on 05 April 2021: The gold rates have remained stable at all major cities across the country on Monday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 46,100. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week. Read Full Story