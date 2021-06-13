Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh News Today 13 June 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 13 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Live Updates
- 13 Jun 2021 4:10 AM GMT
India Coronavirus cases: India reports 80,834 new COVID 19 cases, 1,32,062 patient discharges, and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 2,94,39,989
Total discharges: 2,80,43,446
Death toll: 3,70,384
Active cases: 10,26,159
Total vaccination: 25,31,95,048
- 13 Jun 2021 4:07 AM GMT
Visakhapatnam: Covid is exposing women to greater health risks
Covid-19 is exposing women to greater health risks, threatening livelihoods, gender-based violence and forcing them and children into extreme poverty, particularly those living in the marginalised communities, observed Dr. Stephanie M Le Melle, Columbia University Medical Center Public Psychiatry Education Director and Clinical Psychiatry Associate Professor here on Saturday.
- 13 Jun 2021 4:07 AM GMT
Vijayawada: Lockdown shatters hopes of mango farmers
Mango farmers of Krishna district experienced a bitter year this summer due to the impact of second wave of Covid-19 and lockdown being implemented in the State and other parts of the country.
- 13 Jun 2021 4:06 AM GMT
Chandrababu Naidu urges Andhra Pradesh Government to prepare for Covid third wave
TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed concern over the extent of suffering and devastation that the first and second waves of coronavirus had caused in the lives of the people cutting across all sections of society.
- 13 Jun 2021 4:02 AM GMT
Vaccine delivery through drones in Telangana from June last week
Hyderabad: The 'Medicine from the Sky', an initiative of Telangana government for delivering vaccines using the identified airspace of Vikarabad district is likely to start in the last week of June.
- 13 Jun 2021 4:01 AM GMT
Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 13 June 2021
Gold rates today on 13 June 2021: The gold rates today have seen a slash today at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,900. The gold rates have fell by Rs. 300 on Sunday. Amid fall in gold rates in the recent past, the investors who has been reluctant to invest are now eyeing to put their money on gold. Let's have a look at the gold prices at major cities.