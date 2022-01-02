Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 2 January 2022

Coronavirus Live Updates today on 2 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus Omicron cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in India: India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

Coronavirus in Telangana: 317 Coronavirus cases and 2 deaths reported during the 24-hr period till 5.30 pm on January 1 in Telangana. Active cases 3,733, samples tested 28,886, reports awaited 2,557. GHMC reports 217, Ranga Reddy 26, Medchal 18, sangareddy 7, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Hanamkonda, Yadadri 6 each

12 new Omicron cases on Saturday, pushing the Telangana state's tally to 79.Three of the new cases were travellers who arrived from "at risk" countries while nine were from other countries.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 17 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:47 AM and will set at 5:54 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on January 2 will be 78% and Air Quality will be Fair with 149 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 27 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 18 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:36 AM and will set at 5:46 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on January 2 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 142 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on January 2 (28 Jumada Al-Awwal, 1443); Fajr: 5:30 AM; Sunrise: 6:46 AM; Dhuhr: 12:21 PM; Asr: 3:31 PM; Maghrib: 5:54 PM; Isha: 7:11 PM.

