Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 2 January 2022
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 2 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus Omicron cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Coronavirus in India: India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.
Coronavirus in Telangana: 317 Coronavirus cases and 2 deaths reported during the 24-hr period till 5.30 pm on January 1 in Telangana. Active cases 3,733, samples tested 28,886, reports awaited 2,557. GHMC reports 217, Ranga Reddy 26, Medchal 18, sangareddy 7, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Hanamkonda, Yadadri 6 each
12 new Omicron cases on Saturday, pushing the Telangana state's tally to 79.Three of the new cases were travellers who arrived from "at risk" countries while nine were from other countries.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 17 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:47 AM and will set at 5:54 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on January 2 will be 78% and Air Quality will be Fair with 149 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 27 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 18 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:36 AM and will set at 5:46 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on January 2 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 142 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on January 2 (28 Jumada Al-Awwal, 1443); Fajr: 5:30 AM; Sunrise: 6:46 AM; Dhuhr: 12:21 PM; Asr: 3:31 PM; Maghrib: 5:54 PM; Isha: 7:11 PM.
Live Updates
- 2 Jan 2022 8:12 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh reports 552 new cases in 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh has reported 552 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the state is 1.84 per cent while the recovery rate is 98.6 per cent.
There are 1,725 active cases in the state at present.
- 2 Jan 2022 7:58 AM GMT
Hyderabad News Live Updates: After celebrating New Year 2022, MA&UD Telangana calls off the Sunday Funday event at Tank Bund following the latest protocol guidelines by Telangana government. This is to ensure people don't indulge in social activity which might lead to increased exposure & probability of contacting
- 2 Jan 2022 7:51 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh Live Updates: COVID19 cases are rising in a few cities like Raigarh & Raipur of Chhattisgarh. Since many samples have been sent to our genome sequencing centre at Odisha for Omicron, it's taking some time. No need to panic, all arrangements done by state govt: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
- 2 Jan 2022 7:50 AM GMT
Chhattisgarh News: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi speaks with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel over COVID19/Omicron situation and inquires about the preparedness of the State
- 2 Jan 2022 6:27 AM GMT
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address the media today on the Covid-19 situation in the city.
- 2 Jan 2022 6:27 AM GMT
1,525 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected across 23 states
- 2 Jan 2022 6:25 AM GMT
Telangana's Omicron tally at 79
- 2 Jan 2022 6:22 AM GMT
COVID vaccination for 15-18 age group to begin tomorrow
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, the country is preparing to begin the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 15-18-year-old children from Monday.
- 2 Jan 2022 6:20 AM GMT
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 3.5 lakh beneficiaries of the 15-18 age group have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as on Sunday morning.
- 2 Jan 2022 6:19 AM GMT
85 school children test COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand
As many as 85 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nainital's Gangarkote tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Deputy Collector, Rahul Sah said, "Initially, 11 students tested positive along the school staff was found COVID-19 infected. Following that Uttarakhand Health Department set up a testing camp and took 496 samples in which 85 children were found to be COVID-19 positive."
"After the coronavirus cases came to light, the school was transformed into a micro-containment zone on the instructions of the Deputy Collector, Rahul Sah", said an official.
Apart from this, children are being isolated in the school itself and arrangements are being made for them, the children who came negative in the RTPCR test will have a rapid antigen test and following that they would be discharged.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Saturday reported four new Omicron cases taking a total of Omicron cases to eight, as per Central government data. (ANI)