Delhi Liquor Scam Live Updates: MLC K Kavitha reached ED office

BRS leader K Kavitha
BRS leader K Kavitha

BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha reached ED office . Accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar, she arrived ED office. It is the second time Kavitha appeared before ED in money laundering case. ED is probing money laundering case after Delhi Liquor Scam came to light .

2023-03-20 05:10:01
