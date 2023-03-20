Delhi Liquor Scam Live Updates: MLC K Kavitha reached ED office
BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha reached ED office . Accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar, she arrived ED office. It is the second time Kavitha appeared before ED in money laundering case. ED is probing money laundering case after Delhi Liquor Scam came to light .
Live Updates
- 20 March 2023 5:31 AM GMT
Security beefed up at the ED office following the reports of protests planned by BRS leadership.
- 20 March 2023 5:23 AM GMT
Kavitha had submitted bank statement to the ED
The ED had questioned some from the 'South Group' Arun Ramachandra Pillai,
Abhishek Boinpally, Sharat Chandra Reddy
ED to seek information regarding south group
Kavitha had filed a petition in the Supreme Court. ED has also filed a caveat in the court urging their version should be listened before announcing any verdict.
- 20 March 2023 5:16 AM GMT
Arun Ramachandra Pillai is front man in the Indo spirits and the ED has said that he was a benami of Kavitha
- 20 March 2023 5:12 AM GMT
Kavitha would be questioned along with other accused
The custody of Arun Ramachandra Pillai will be ending today. Manish Sisodiya also inside the ED office.
- 20 March 2023 5:11 AM GMT
State ministers including IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao Srinivas Goud and others already camped in New Delhi in support of Kavitha .