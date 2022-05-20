  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Dhaakad movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Kangana Ranaut's Film is a high octane action thriller

Dhaakad movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Kangana Ranauts Film is a high octane action thriller
x
Highlights

Dhaakad is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language espionage action thriller film directed by Rajneesh Ghai in his directorial debut

Dhaakad is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language espionage action thriller film directed by Rajneesh Ghai in his directorial debut and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai under banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. this movie releasing today check out live updates here.

Show Full Article

Live Updates

Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X