Dhaakad movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Kangana Ranaut's Film is a high octane action thriller
Dhaakad is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language espionage action thriller film directed by Rajneesh Ghai in his directorial debut and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai under banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. this movie releasing today check out live updates here.
Live Updates
- 20 May 2022 6:24 AM GMT
#Dhaakad intro action scenes absolutely TERRIFIC…..— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 20, 2022
- 20 May 2022 6:24 AM GMT
#Dhaakad ⭐⭐⭐#KanganaRanaut is on FIRE, Great Performance by her with Epic Action Scenes .— BigScreen (@BigScreenTicket) May 20, 2022
Arjun Ramphal @rampalarjun is Mind-blowing 💥💥💥
Good Direction and Screenplay .
It's a Fire Brand Performance by Kangana #DhaakadReview #DhaakadKangana #kanganaranaut pic.twitter.com/TDd2ZQoV63
- 20 May 2022 6:11 AM GMT
#Dhaakad has #KanganaRanaut’s performance and her action as the only USP, which is unfortunately not enough to save this predictable and mediocre film. Watch it only for Kangna Ranaut.— AAVISHKAAR (@aavishhkar) May 20, 2022
Rating: ⭐️⭐️
#DhaakadReview
- 20 May 2022 6:11 AM GMT
REVIEW: #Dhaakad— Pradeep D (@PradeepDesai008) May 20, 2022
- A great action movie, worthy of an even bigger sequel. #KanganaRanaut is FLAWLESS, #ArjunRampal looks deadly. Script, camerawork, execution; everything is top notch. But what wins you over is Hollywood like screenplay & action sequences.
MUST WATCH 4/5
- 20 May 2022 6:05 AM GMT
#Dhaakad is a high octane action thriller with A certificate for its actions only...Don't go if u hate action but If u love it then be ready for some Never seen before action in India including male counterparts nd larger than life role played by #KanganaRanaut #DhaakadReview— RealityLive (@LockUppReview) May 20, 2022