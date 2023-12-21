Live
- Congress says 'Sunburn' promotes drugs culture in Goa
- Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ hits the sets in Udupi
- Markets likely to move in a range
- Nitish Kumar likely to remove Lalan Singh as JD-U President, take over post himself
- Terrorists ambush army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch
- Rise in oil prices can hinder market rally of last 2 months
- Munawar, Ayesha’s chemistry, captaincy task steal the show
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ayesha gives Munawar a haircut
- Encroached road restored in Mansurabad Of GHMC
- Minister MB Patil invites Aditya Birla Group to invest in State
Just In
Dunki Movie Twitter Live Reviews And Updates
Discover the latest buzz around the Dunki Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding...
Discover the latest buzz around the Dunki Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding this highly anticipated film
Live Updates
- 21 Dec 2023 10:20 AM GMT
#watched #DunkiReview what an absolute message given by the artistic vision of Rajkumar Hirani & Ofcourse tremendous our King Khan he’s a fine wine now pic.twitter.com/GGyEYX9et3— Saaniya (@SaaniyaJackson) December 21, 2023
- 21 Dec 2023 10:18 AM GMT
@iamsrk The problem with doing a Raju Hirani movie as an actor is that you let go of all rights to do a bad movie - ever again. There is no going back SRK. Onwards and upwards. Thank you for investing yourself in such a brilliant emotional rollercoaster project. #DunkiReview— Shobhit Dixit (@StoriesExpert) December 21, 2023
- 21 Dec 2023 8:36 AM GMT
After a long time Bollywood has come up with a social drama which is emotional, hard hitting & patriotic #DunkiReview— 🚬🔥 (@_zalzala_) December 21, 2023
2nd half is the soul of the film with #ShahRukhKhan as the standout performer! Those who missed him in dramatic roles will def love him
Loved Vikram Kochhar as… pic.twitter.com/WLFUZqEzDy
- 21 Dec 2023 8:34 AM GMT
#Dunki is more than just a film; it's an experience crafted by Rajkumar Hirani. A celebration of cinema and patriotism that captivates from start to finish. Don't miss this masterpiece! #DunkiReview #SRK𓃵 pic.twitter.com/THVDCWFCHJ— Sanjit Bhatia (@bhatia_sanjit) December 21, 2023
- 21 Dec 2023 7:39 AM GMT
#Dunki 5/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— kiran kanxa (@kirankanxa1) December 21, 2023
A perfect blend of comedy and emotions. SRK's performance is top-notch, delivering both laughs and heartfelt moments. The movie keeps you entertained throughout with its witty dialogues and touching storyline#DunkiReview #SRKDay #SRK #DunkiFirstDayFirstShow
- 21 Dec 2023 7:37 AM GMT
#DunkiReview— Harsha (@Sharana54680251) December 21, 2023
⭐️⭐️½#ShahrukhKhan is the BIGGEST NEGATIVE of #Dunki. He ruined it with his VFX face FAKE baritone IRRITATING Punjabi and Full on OVERACTING. Boman Irani too lands in the same zone.#VickyKaushal is the BIGGEST +VE of this film. He saved this film single handely pic.twitter.com/XrAdvidYt6
- 21 Dec 2023 7:34 AM GMT
Loved #Dunki comedy was on point literally people were madly laughing but emotional scenes somewhere didn't hit that much except climax scene that was damn emotional— RISHABH (@RishabhBanswar) December 21, 2023
Performance of #TaapseePannu and #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 made emotion work overall brilliant movie💥
⭐⭐⭐✨#DunkiReview pic.twitter.com/SMvDBN8bnc
- 21 Dec 2023 7:24 AM GMT
A perfect family entertainment movie after so long. Rajkumar Hirani and SRK cooked it amazingly. It's an entertaining film with a strong message 👌🏻 #DunkiReview #Dunki pic.twitter.com/iy0qqoaXlk— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 21, 2023
- 21 Dec 2023 7:04 AM GMT
- very entertaining 1st half COMEDY is TOP NOTCH— 🤓 (@abhirockstar09) December 21, 2023
- 15 mins before Interval was just 🔥
- 2nd half is all about
HARD HITTING EMOTIONS
- Mant twists and turns you won't be expecting
- Everyone has done PERFECT JOB
- Rula diya
A must watch with FAMILY ❤️
⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟#DunkiReview pic.twitter.com/zxpNcl8o1c
- 21 Dec 2023 7:00 AM GMT
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Dunki is an ENTERTAINER. #RajkumarHirani uses facts, authentic setting & hits the bull’s eye once again. The second half of the film is a delight. It is the treatment to story & narration that makes this a special one. #ShahRukhKhan is in super form. #DunkiReview… pic.twitter.com/G3xrlUc6BD— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 21, 2023