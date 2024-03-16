  • Menu
ECI holds press conference, to announce schedule

The Election Commission of India has started press conference and announcing the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections for four states along with parliament elections.

2024-03-16 09:44:01
  • 16 March 2024 10:56 AM GMT



  • 16 March 2024 10:44 AM GMT



  • 16 March 2024 10:36 AM GMT

    Assembly Elections: AP.. May 13 notification april 18.

  • 16 March 2024 10:36 AM GMT

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Date of MCC in force :

    Sat 16-Mar-24

    Date of 1st Notification :

    20-Mar-24

    No. of Polling Phases :

    7

    Voting in Telangana :

    Sun 19-May-24

    Counting day :

    04-Jun-24

  • 16 March 2024 9:50 AM GMT

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Election Commission of India is holding a press meeting to announce the dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday.

    The term of the present government's term is ending on June 16. The previous Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 10 by the ECI, and polling was conducted in seven phases across the country, starting from April 11. The counting of the votes was done on May 23.

    How many voters for Lok Sabha elections in India?

    Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast a vote in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.

    What was the result of 2019 Lok Sabha elections?

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP won 303 seats while Congress got 52 seats. The BJP-led NDA has expressed confidence for the upcoming polls as well, hoping to win over 300 seats.

