Happy Birthday NTR: Check out celebrities' wishes for the young tiger
Today is a special day for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actor Junior NTR… He is presently basking in the success of his latest movie 'RRR' and also made his fans enjoy the special day by announcing his next movie.
Live Updates
- 20 May 2022 6:26 AM GMT
Wishing a happiest birthday to the Power house of mass hysteria Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu @tarak9999 Anna 🤗🤗 🎉🎉🎉— Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) May 20, 2022
- 20 May 2022 6:25 AM GMT
Love this picture! That Intensity 😍😍— Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) May 20, 2022
Indian cinema is Proud to have you anna ❤
Happy birthday once again @tarak9999#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/aiXjmsxxax
- 20 May 2022 6:22 AM GMT
Amma thodu. Nee birthday celebrations tho andhariki picchekiddham. Happy Birthday @tarak9999🐯#Happy Birthday Anna #NTR𓃵 #HBDManOfMassesNTR #HappyBirthdayNTR #NTR31 pic.twitter.com/alRpGHKZwn— Khalid Imran Khan (@RameezRajaLive) May 20, 2022
- 20 May 2022 6:22 AM GMT
Happy Birthday Tarak Annaaa❤️🔥— Kaala Bhairava (@kaalabhairava7) May 20, 2022
I just want to say one thing…
Thwaragaa Occhey ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥#HBDManOfMassesNTR #HBDNTR pic.twitter.com/sYagUQTNy4
- 20 May 2022 6:21 AM GMT
Wishing Happy Birthday to one of the finest and brilliant actors, @tarak9999 🤗— SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) May 20, 2022
Here’s to another Successful year ahead and Wishing you Happiness and Health always!! pic.twitter.com/92qyfo2j3s
- 20 May 2022 6:20 AM GMT
Happy birthday dear @tarak9999 … stay blessed .. keep pushing boundaries..— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 20, 2022