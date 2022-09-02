HBD Pawan Kalyan : Movie Stars Pour Their Birthday Wishes On Power Star
Pawan Kalyan turned 51 today, September 2. On this special day, social media is filled with wishes from friends, family members, and fans. Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet, Ravi Teja, Sai Dharam Tej, and several other stars took to social media to wish him.
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our dearest @PawanKalyan garu ❤️. The ideals you carry and the charm you ooze inspire numerous people.🌟— Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) September 1, 2022
Got a chance to witness your passion from close & learnt from it, Can't wait to work with you again Sir. ✨#HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/nms9tzneqo
Happy birthday @PawanKalyan garu! May your aura and “power” be eternal!— Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) September 2, 2022
Wishing the mighty Powerstar #pavankalyan garu a very happy birthday 🏹 sometimes good things take time and I cannot wait for you all to see our world ❤️🔥— Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) September 2, 2022
PowerGlance ~ Guts & Glory of #HariHaraVeeraMallu @PawanKalyan 💪
a film by @DirKrish
Happy birthday @PawanKalyan! Wishing you the best of health, happiness and fulfillment always!— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2022