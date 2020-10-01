KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Punjab wins toss, Mumbai to bat first
IPL 2020 Live Score, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI): KL Rahul-led Kings Xi Punjab take on Mumbai Indians helmed by Rohit Sharma, in the 13th match of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tonight at 7.30 pm IST.
MI vs KXIP Live Score: TOSS!
Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.
Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Squads
Kings XI Punjab: K. L. Rahul (Capt.), Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M. Ashwin, J. Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, James Pattinson, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary, Jayant Yadav.
Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Match details
Match 13, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Date: October 1, Thursday
Time: 7:30 PM IST.
- 1 Oct 2020 2:22 PM GMT
KXIP vs MI Live Score: SK Yadav Run out!
GONE! A direct hit from Mohammed Shami and SK Yadav has been found out of his crease. He has to go back. Big blow for Mumbai Indians. MI 21/2
- 1 Oct 2020 2:17 PM GMT
KXIP vs MI Live Score: Four!
Even sweeter! Goes more through extra cover, but this is even more exquisite. Sumptuous timing
- 1 Oct 2020 2:16 PM GMT
KXIP vs MI Live Score: Four!
Too much width, and Suryakumar is tucking into this! Drilled beautifully wide of mid off and away for four
- 1 Oct 2020 2:10 PM GMT
KXIP vs MI Live Score: Four! Ping!
The ball is FLYING off of Rohit's bat tonight! Short, but just a bit of width and catapulted through cover once more
- 1 Oct 2020 2:10 PM GMT
KXIP vs MI Live Score: Four!
Oh good gravy! What a shot first ball! Full and a lot of width, but Rohit's not going to mess about. Climbs into this and crashes it away through cover. 5,000 IPL runs for the Hitman
- 1 Oct 2020 2:09 PM GMT
KXIP vs MI Live Score: Wicket!
Cottrell strikes! What a confidence boost! Lovely bowling. Pitches and moves away a fraction. Takes off stump out for dinner. Just the start KXIP needed
- 1 Oct 2020 1:37 PM GMT
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
- 1 Oct 2020 1:37 PM GMT
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi
- 1 Oct 2020 1:36 PM GMT
KXIP vs MI Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab win the toss and field
- 1 Oct 2020 1:35 PM GMT
IPL 2020 Live: Match starts at 19:30 IST