IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and bat
IPL 2020 Live Score Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Latest Cricket Score and Live Updates: KL Rahul-led Kings Xi Punjab (KXIP) take on Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 24th IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi today afternoon at 3.30 PM IST.
Toss: Kolkata Knight Riders wins toss, elects to bat first.
Playing XI for KXIP and KKR
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh(w), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
- 10 Oct 2020 10:50 AM GMT
IPL 2020 LIVE Score, KXIP vs KKR: It's been a slow start by KKR and both Morgana and Gill will try to make a move on from now. Kolkata 45/2 after 8 overs
- 10 Oct 2020 10:49 AM GMT
IPL 2020 LIVE Score, KXIP vs KKR: Expensive from Mujeeb as he goes for 13 with Morgan pulling out a stylish reverse sweep as Kolkata rebuilds. Kolkata 38/2 after 7 overs
- 10 Oct 2020 10:21 AM GMT
IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Mohammed Shami strikes and Rahul Tripathi's clumsy stay at the crease ends. The in-dipper around middle and leg, Tripathi plays all around it only to see his stumps clattered. Nitish Rana joins Shubman Gill. Kolkata 13/1 after 3 overs
- 10 Oct 2020 10:20 AM GMT
IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Wicket! Bowled him! What a comeback! Terrible shot by Tripathi. Not a great innings from him. Line and length with a hint of in movement. Tripathi goes for a big booming drive and middle stump checks into the departures lounge.
- 10 Oct 2020 10:15 AM GMT
IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Four! That should settle him! Back of a length, but not short enough and Tripathi climbs into this. Crashed over mid-wicket for a one-bounce four
- 10 Oct 2020 9:37 AM GMT
IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Toss
Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and bat
- 10 Oct 2020 9:10 AM GMT
IPL, Live Score KKR vs KXIP: Match starts at 3:30 PM