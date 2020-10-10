IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and bat

IPL 2020 Live Score Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Latest Cricket Score and Live Updates: KL Rahul-led Kings Xi Punjab (KXIP) take on Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 24th IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi today afternoon at 3.30 PM IST.

Toss: Kolkata Knight Riders wins toss, elects to bat first.

Playing XI for KXIP and KKR

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh(w), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh



Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

