Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 1 february 2022
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 1 february 2022
Live Updates today on 1 february 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
Live Updates
- 1 Feb 2022 6:49 AM GMT
The Osmania University administration has clarified that all the courses will have offline classes from today. According to the government instructions, offline classes will start for all the courses in all the colleges affiliated to Osmania University from February 1, 2022, OU clarified in another press release. Earlier on Monday, the University authorities said that its courses will be held in online mode. "In view of the COVID-19 situation in the city, OU will continue to take classes in online mode till February 12 for all the current semesters of undergraduate and postgraduate courses," a press release from OU said.Read more
- 1 Feb 2022 6:46 AM GMT
The Intermediate public examinations for the 2021–22 academic year will be held in the state in April. Arrangements have been made by the Intermediate Board to conduct the examinations. The board secretary MV Seshagiri Babu said that the schedule of inter-examinations will be finalised. He said that along with the intermediate other exams schedule will also be released on the same day. The secretary explained that the exams would be conducted with all due care as per protocol and arrangements were made at the testing centers with funds being allocated to the districts for other needs.Read more