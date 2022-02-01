Realtor kidnapped in Hyderabad

A realtor has been kidnapped in Narayanaguda in Hyderabad on Monday night. The realtor Guyesh Pasha went to a wedding at Eden Garden in King Koti when some unidentified assailants kidnapped him while returning home. The incident took place around 12.10 am.

It is learned that Guyesh Pasha, a resident of Nampally has called to his daughter over phone and said that he was in Hyderabad and would return home in an hour after which two assailants stuffed him inside a car and fled. The victims's son-in-law informed the police who rushed to the place.

They police examined the CCTV footage and also found that the victim was kept in the adjacent areas of Moinabad. The Central Zone task force police went to Moinabad to trace the victim. A case has been registered by the police.

The police are investigating if Guyesh Pasha has any conflicts in the business.

On August 27, a realtor was kidnapped in Kukatpally and was later killed. The victim, identified as Vijayabhaskar Reddy was residing at a hostel. Reddy's son-in-law complained to the police after the former's phone left unanswered for several days. Later, Vijayabhaskar Reddy was found dead by the police.