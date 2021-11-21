Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 21 November 2021
- 21 Nov 2021 4:30 AM GMT
TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said in a statement on Saturday that the repairs would be carried out on roads and defensive walls damaged in Tirumala due to heavy rains on war foot. Tirumala and Tirupati received the heaviest rainfall in 30 years from the 17th to the 19th of this month. He said that due to the rains, dams and check dams in the Seshachalam hills overflowed and flooded many parts of Tirupati city through the Kapila Tirtha Falls. More than Rs 4 crore worth of property was damaged in Tirumala due to rains. The defense wall at Akkagarla Gudi on First Ghat Road was damaged and cliffs were broken in four areas on Ghat Road.Read more
- 21 Nov 2021 4:24 AM GMT
#Visakhapatnam city will see Passing showers till Tomorrow Morning. Then Wintery weather will begin over Vizag and also in #Uttarandhra.— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) November 21, 2021
- 21 Nov 2021 4:22 AM GMT
A man committed suicide by hanging himself with an electric wire at the Miyapur police station limits. According to sub-inspector Ravi Kiran, the details are as follows. Sampath (51) of Hafizpet Adityanagar in Miyapur is working as a security guard in the centring equipment godown in the same colony. He has been working in the security room in the godown for six years and has no relatives or friends. Also Read - School principal Detained After Student Commits Suicide In Tamil Nadu ADVERTISEMENT Against this backdrop, the staff member working in the center godown on Saturday came and pulled out the watchman door to pick up the centering equipment and found Sampath hanging in the room. The staff informed Supervisor Kishore Devoji and Miyapur Police. Miyapur police arrived at the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Police said the motive for the suicide was unknown. Police have registered a case and are investigating according to a complaint lodged by godown supervisor Kishore Devoji.