Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 23 November 2021
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 23 November 2021
Live Updates today on 23 November: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Live Updates
- 23 Nov 2021 7:44 AM GMT
The Meteorological department has forecasted another low-pressure area in the south-eastern Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Its impact is expected to be severe on Sri Lanka and South Tamil Nadu Warnings were issued for heavy to very heavy rains for three days from Wednesday. Coastal residents of southern Tamil Nadu are advised to be vigilant. However, the impact on Tamil Nadu will be greater, Chittoor and Nellore are also likely to receive more rains.Read more
- 23 Nov 2021 7:43 AM GMT
Kolar police in Karnataka nabbed a truck driver along three of his friends who had fled with Amazon products worth Rs 1.64 crore. Badrul Hak alias Vasi Ajay, a native of Assam who was the driver of the truck, Abhinath and Abdul Hussain, both from Assam, and Bengaluru resident Pradeep HR were among those arrested. Near the Nagalapura Gate in Kolar taluk, 50 kilometres from Bengaluru, an incident took place on October 30. As per police sources, Sudhakar, the transport manager of a Bengaluru firm that offers logistics support to Amazon, filed a complaint. During 3.15 a.m., products from an Amazon facility in the Budigere Industrial region near Devanahalli were placed onto a vehicle driven by Vasi Ajay. The truck was on its route to the Amazon facility in Anugondanahalli, around 15 kilometres from Hosakote.Read more
- 23 Nov 2021 7:22 AM GMT
The politics in Andhra Pradesh has been heated up in recent times with opposition protests, criticism and agitation. The concerns continue in the state once again with the latest remarks made on Chandrababu's family. Meanwhile, former minister and Kapu movement leader Mudragada Padmanabham wrote an open letter to Chandrababu Naidu. He said in the letter that he was shocked to see Chandrababu crying on TV over the humiliation.Read more
- 23 Nov 2021 7:09 AM GMT
Due to the winds from South-east direction at a speed of 12 kmph and a trough formed over South Andaman ocean towards South-east Bay of Bengal at 3.1 kilometres from sea-level, the sky is likely to be cloudy. Light to moderate rains are expected to lash Telangana until November 26 due to the change in weather conditions. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), except districts like Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Adilabad and Nirmal, all the other districts witnessed light rainfall in the last 24 hours. Venkiryala in Yadadri Bhongir district received the maximum of 3 cm of rainfall on Monday.
- 23 Nov 2021 7:05 AM GMT
Telangana government will release new notification for the wine shops where the drawing of lots disrupted due to the low applications. The excise officials said that the notification will be released in the next two days. Of the total 2,620 liquor shops, 43 shops received applications less than 10 and the drawing of lots has been cancelled. The process of drawing of lots has also been cancelled for two liquor shops in Bhupalapally as there were cases being heard in the courts. On the directions of excise commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, the district excise officials are trying to identify the reason for low number of applications and release a new notification. It is also learned that the officials are trying to finish the process of allocating license to the liquor by December 1 in the view of new liquor policy coming into effect.
- 23 Nov 2021 5:18 AM GMT
The Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings have begun on the fourth day and question hours are currently underway. The BC caste census resolution will be debated in the Assembly. On the other hand, the repeal of three capital bill will be tabled in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council on Tuesday.Read more