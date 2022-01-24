  • Menu
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 24 January 2022
Highlights

Live Updates

  • 24 Jan 2022 6:22 AM GMT

    The PRC row between the government and the employees continues and the employees unions already decided to go on strike from the 7th of next month to protest against the government GOs issued on PRC issues. The PRC Sadana committee comprising employees, teachers, workers, and pensioners passed a unanimous resolution on the strike.Read more

  • 24 Jan 2022 5:58 AM GMT

    Online classes for the students of eight, ninth and 10th standard to begin from today in Telangana through T-SAT. The online classes will be continued till January 28. The classes will be telecasted through T-SAT and Doordarshan Yadagiri channels from 10 am to 5 pm from today.Read more

  • 24 Jan 2022 5:46 AM GMT

    In a horrific incident, the wife of a bank employee committed suicide after being subjected to harassment over additional dowry. According to the police, Venkatakrishna from Nesepet in Dharmavaram is working in the SBI Bank in Tadimarri branch. In 2016, he married Venkata Sujana (26), daughter of Kondaiah and Gangadevi, a couple from Proddatur in the YSR Kadapa district.Read more

