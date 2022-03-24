Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 24 March 2022
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 24 march 2022
Live Updates: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad rains and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
- 24 March 2022 6:18 AM GMT
10 new judges who were appointed by the President Ramnath Kovind to the Telangana high court took oath today here at the high court premises in Hyderabad. High Court chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered the oath to newly appointed judges.Read more
- 24 March 2022 5:36 AM GMT
The 12th day of Andhra Pradesh assembly budget sessions has begun on Wednesday with question hour. State Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy answered a question raised by members on the progress of the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme in Andhra Pradesh. He said that as per the Labour budget approved by the Government of India, 22.45 crore working days have been provided for 23.50 crore working days in the state.Read more
- 24 March 2022 5:35 AM GMT
Kurnool: The police personnel of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized unaccounted cash Rs.1.25 crore during a vehicle checking at Panchalingala border check post on Thursday early morning. According to the Circle Inspector, M Manjula the staff engaged at the border check post were strictly ordered to thoroughly check the vehicles entering into Andhra Pradesh from the adjacent Telangana state.Read more
- 24 March 2022 5:35 AM GMT
A fire broke out at Annavaram Union Bank in East Godavari district causing huge flames in the bank premises. The firefighters rushed to the scene and are trying to contain the blaze. Meanwhile, computers and other equipment appear to have been burnt in the blaze causing huge property damage. The incident is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.Read more