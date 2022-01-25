Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 25 January 2022
Live Updates today on 25 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
Live Updates
- 25 Jan 2022 6:52 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh government Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy commented that TDP chief Chandrababu's seniority was of no use to the country and the state. He was incensed that Naidu was doing politics in the name of the casino. Speaking to media in Kadapa on Tuesday, Srikanth Reddy expressed his anger that the TDP chief has been talking about gambling and casinos for the last ten days despite the Sankranti festival being over. The chief whip said that the government has never encouraged gambling and alleged that the opposition is trying to sling mud at the government.Read more
- 25 Jan 2022 6:06 AM GMT
The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has transferred several IAS officers in the state. So far, orders have been issued for the transfer of about 8 officers. As part of the transfers, K. Sunita has been appointed as the Principal Secretary for Minority Welfare. Similarly, Gandam Chandrudu was transferred to the post of Special Secretary for Social Welfare. Karthikeyan Mishra has been appointed as the Special Commissioner for Labour. Rekha Rani has been appointed as the MD of Kapu Corporation while Anantaram, who was the MD of Kapu Corporation, was relieved of his additional responsibilities. Read more
- 25 Jan 2022 6:05 AM GMT
Around 100 cases have been registered by the Chikkadpally police on Monday against people who found not wearing a mask at public places. The police are conducting special drives to strictly implement the 'Mask On' policy in the view of increased in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the police booked 100 cases for violating the mask rule. They caught the people not wearing mask at places including hotels, pan shops, tea stalls, bus stands and imposed fine on them.Read more
- 25 Jan 2022 6:04 AM GMT
Nalgonda: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao cheated the people of Nalgonda promises with false promises, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday said that the district did not see any new development except that took place during his tenure an MLA and Minister. Speaking to the media person, the Congress MP questioned whether CM KCR remembered the assurance of adoption of Nalgonda after three years?Read more