Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 3 January 2022
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 3 January 2022
Live Updates today on 3 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
Live Updates
- 3 Jan 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released the farmer guarantee funds. A total of Rs 1,036 crore has been disbursed to 50,58,489 people under the third tranche of investment assistance under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan. CM Jagan from the camp office in Tadepalli deposited this amount in the farmers' accounts virtually. With this, a total of Rs 6,899.67 crore will be deposited in the 2021–22 season, while the scheme provides investment assistance of Rs 19,812.79 crore over the past three years. The government is providing investment assistance to eligible farmers at the rate of Rs. 13,500 in three installments per annum under Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan.Read more
- 3 Jan 2022 5:54 AM GMT
Sangu Upasana is among prominent young artist who, in addition to winning a gold medal at the 'Online Fragrance of Art Buds International Youth and Child Art Exhibition 2018', tried a Guinness World Record. she made us remember that art expresses one's sentiments and emotions while also allowing one's creativity and imagination to run wild. Painting is certainly not for everyone. Creative people, on the other hand, constantly find a way to express themselves via their work.Read more
- 3 Jan 2022 5:50 AM GMT
Renowned filmmaker P. Chandrasekhar Reddy (86) passed away. He breathed his last in Chennai at 8.30 AM this morning. Chandrasekhar Reddy has directed about 80 pictures and worked with stalwarts like NTR, ANR, Krishna and Shobhan Babu. PC Reddy has mostly directed superstar Krishna's films. PC Reddy directed films like Bhale Alludu, Manavudu Danavudu, Kodukulu, Jagannayakudu, Badipantulu, Vichitra Dampathyam, Ragile Gundelu, Navodayam, Padipantalu, Bangaru Kapuram, Rajakeeya Chadarangam, Anna Vadina, Peddalu Marali, Patnavasam, Anna Chellu etc. His last movie was Jagannayakudu which was released in 2014. It had Raja, Mamatha, Suman, Rahul, Sirisha, Amani, Bhanu Chander, Chandramohan and M.S Narayana, Raghubabu, Krishna Bhagavan in the important roles.
- 3 Jan 2022 5:09 AM GMT
TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. It is learned that Revanth has bern suffering from fever for the past two days and underwent the tests. The reports which arrived on Monday came positive. Following the reports turning positive, Revanth moved into quarantine and asked the party workers and people who associated closely with him undergo the tests.