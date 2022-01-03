TDP MP Kesineni Nani meets Vangaveeti Radha, advises him to be alert

TDP MP Kesineni Nani has met Vangaveeti Radha at his residence in Vijayawada. MP Nani and Nettem Raghuram inquired about the details of Recce. Kesineni demanded a CBI probe into the attempted murder of Radha. As Vijayawada MP, I will write a letter to the Union Home Ministry for the protection of Vangaveeti's family, Nani opined. Nani accused that some people are pretending as followers of the Vangaveeti family and making caste-based politics.

Kesineni Nani advised Radha to be careful and assured of TDP support. Also, Kesineni Nani said that DGP and CP should maintain peace and security in Vijayawada city. Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu also met Radha on Saturday and assured of TDP support in all aspects.

It is known that Vangaveeti Radha's issue has become the talk of the town ever since he has raised suspicion over the recce being conducted over his assassination. Following his comments, the government has allocated the gunmen to Radha and directed the police department to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the police who have probed the issue said that there is no evidence of recce in the Ex-MLA house in Vijayawada.