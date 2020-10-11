Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Coronavirus, Today 11 October 2020

Live Updates Today 11 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 10 October Telangana has recorded 1,811 coronavirus positive cases and nine deaths until 8 pm on Thursday. The number of positive cases has been touched to 2,10,346 while the death toll reached 1217. Meanwhile, the total recoveries have gone up to 1,83,025 with the recovery of 2,072 persons in a single day.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 10 October 5,653 new COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the State is now at 7,50,517 including 46,624 active cases, 6,97,699 recoveries and 6,194 deaths so far: State Government.

Coronavirus in Karnataka as on 10 October Karnataka reports 10,517 new COVID-19 cases, 8,337 discharges and 102 deaths today, taking total cases to 7,00,786 including 5,69,947 discharges and 9,891 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,20,929.

Coronavirus in India as on 10 October India reports a spike of 73,272 new COVID19 cases & 926 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 69,79,424 including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,07,416 deaths.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:08 AM and will set at 5:57 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 11 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 114 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:59 AM and will set at 5:48 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 11 will be 96% and Air Quality will be Fair with 20 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 11 (23 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:57 AM; Sunrise: 6:08 AM; Dhuhr: 12:03 PM; Asr: 3:25 PM; Maghrib: 5:58 PM; Isha: 7:10 PM

