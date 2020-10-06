Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Coronavirus, Today 6 October 2020

Live Updates Today 6 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 5 October With the report of 1,335 corona positive cases in Telangana in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases touched 2,00,611 until 8 pm on Sunday. Eight persons have succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 1171. Meanwhile, the recovery rate went up to 1,72,388 with the recovery of 2,176 persons on a single day.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 5 October Andhra Pradesh reported 4,256 new COVID19 cases, 7,558 recoveries & 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,23,512, including 6,66,433 recoveries, 51,060 active cases & 6,019 deaths



Coronavirus in India as on 5 October India's COVID19 tally crosses 66-lakh mark with a spike of 74,442 new cases & 903 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,02,685 deaths



Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:07 AM and will set at 6:01 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 6 will be 65% and Air Quality will be Fair with 112 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:58 AM and will set at 5:52 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 6 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 107 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 6 (18 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:56 AM; Sunrise: 6:07 AM; Dhuhr: 12:05 PM; Asr: 3:27 PM; Maghrib: 6:01 PM; Isha: 7:13 PM



