Mangalavaaram Movie Twitter Review: Live Updates ,Audience Reviews
Live Updates
- 17 Nov 2023 8:34 AM GMT
Decent watch. Good one🤗#Mangalavaaram— Alakananda (@fangirl_pk) November 17, 2023
- 17 Nov 2023 8:31 AM GMT
Block Buster Movie 🥵🥵💥💥— Srinivas (@srinivasrtfan2) November 17, 2023
Aa BGM entra Mind Lo nay Vundhi 💥💥#Mangalavaaram
- 17 Nov 2023 7:24 AM GMT
Payal Rajput appreciation post. Never knew she could act this good. Hoping to see her in more extraordinary roles. Good luck. #Mangalavaaram #MangalavaaramReview #PayalRajput pic.twitter.com/alRomYyaGH— Storeels (@storeels) November 17, 2023
- 17 Nov 2023 7:24 AM GMT
#Mangalavaaram 1St half excellent— Sudheer Rockzz (@Sudheer81217251) November 17, 2023
Bgm 🔥 🔥
Cinema photography 🔥🔥🔥
Waiting 2nd half #MangalavaaramOnNov17th #Mangalavaaramreview pic.twitter.com/FgHj4EQzzR
- 17 Nov 2023 7:13 AM GMT
#MangalavaaramREVIEW ⭐️⭐️✦/✦★★👍🏻— VIRALWEB INDIA (@VIRALWEBINDIA) November 17, 2023
STRONG AND WATCHABLE MOVIE FROM TELUGU
Payal Rajput's portrayal is really amazing #MangalavaaramReview #Mangalavaaram pic.twitter.com/5pLod98XKv
- 17 Nov 2023 6:59 AM GMT
Em tagi kotinav Anna @AJANEESHB cinema chusinapatnundi damak la tiruguthane undi music#Mangalavaaram— Nandeeshwar (@SNandeeshwar) November 17, 2023
#Mangalavaaramreview pic.twitter.com/Hhmwuk5S6i
- 17 Nov 2023 6:36 AM GMT
The performances in #MangalavaaramReview are top-notch! Kudos to the entire cast. 👏— avi dubey (@avidubey_) November 17, 2023
- 17 Nov 2023 6:34 AM GMT
#MangalavaaramReview— Yagna The Journalist (@yagnamurthy) November 17, 2023
తొలి సినిమా #RX100 తో సంచలనాత్మకంగా ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చిన దర్శకుడు #AjayBhupathi, రెండో సినిమా #MahaSamudram తో నిరుత్సాహపరిచినా, మూడో సినిమా #Mangalavaaram తో మళ్లీ ట్రాక్లోకి వచ్చాడు. ఈ సినిమాను ప్రేక్షకలోకం ఆదరిస్తుంది.
My rating: 3/5#PayalRajput
- 17 Nov 2023 6:25 AM GMT
#MangalavaaramReview— FILM JOURNALIST VENKAT (@CinemaPosts) November 17, 2023
మరో సారి #AjayBhupathi#PayalRajput winter lo black buster hot hit kottaru @special #premiere of #Mangalavaaram along with the #audience@starlingpayal pic.twitter.com/3M5SA99SRW
- 17 Nov 2023 6:18 AM GMT
Just caught #Mangalavaaram – a gripping thriller by Ajay Bhupathi. Unique storytelling and Payal Rajput's exceptional acting make it a must-watch.— Viratxians (@Viratxians) November 17, 2023