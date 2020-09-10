Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 10 September 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 32553 active cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 100880.
Coronavirus in Telangana as on 10 September the overall active cases stood at 32106 ; recovered cases are 117143 while the deaths at 927.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 10 September overall active cases stood at 97271 and 425607 are recovered and 4634 deaths.
Coronavirus in India as on 10 September the overall active cases stood at 919018 including 3471783 cured/discharged/migrated & 75062 deaths
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 10 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:51 AM; Sunrise: 6:03 AM; Dhuhr: 12:13 PM; Asr: 3:34 PM; Maghrib: 6:22 PM; Isha: 7:35 PM
Live Updates
- 10 Sep 2020 6:01 AM GMT
Coronavirus Update in India: The country saw a record single-day spike of 95,735 infections and 1,172 fatalities taking India's COVID-19 caseload past 44 lakh and death toll to 75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. Read Full Story
- 10 Sep 2020 6:00 AM GMT
Telangana News: Candidates seeking admissions into ITI Trades in Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) can submit their applications on the official website by September 14. Read Full Story
- 10 Sep 2020 5:59 AM GMT
Telangana News: Telangana on Thursday registered 2,534 coronavirus positive cases and 11 deaths taking the total number of cases to 1,50,176. As many as 11 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours totalling the death toll to 927. Read Full Story
- 10 Sep 2020 5:58 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: In a horrific bus accident that took place in Visakhapatnam district several injured and no casualties reported. Read Full Story