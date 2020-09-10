Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 10 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 10 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 10 September the overall active cases stood at 32106 ; recovered cases are 117143 while the deaths at 927.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 10 September overall active cases stood at 97271 and 425607 are recovered and 4634 deaths.

Coronavirus in India as on 10 September the overall active cases stood at 919018 including 3471783 cured/discharged/migrated & 75062 deaths

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 10 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:51 AM; Sunrise: 6:03 AM; Dhuhr: 12:13 PM; Asr: 3:34 PM; Maghrib: 6:22 PM; Isha: 7:35 PM

