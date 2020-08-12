Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 12 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 12 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,896 coronavirus positive cases and 8 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 82,647 while the deaths at 645.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 9,024 coronavirus positive cases and 87 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,44,549 while the deaths at 2,203.

Coronavirus in India on Tuesday reported 53,601 coronavirus positive cases and 871 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 22,68,675 while the deaths at 45,257.



Weather in Hyderabad will be 26 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:58 AM and will set at 6:43 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 12 will be 86% and Air Quality will be Fair with 19 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 30 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:50 AM and will set at 6:33 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 12 will be 75% and Air Quality will be Fair with 15 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 12 (21 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:42 AM; Sunrise: 5:58 AM; Dhuhr: 12:21 PM; Asr: 4:44 PM; Maghrib: 6:44 PM; Isha: 8:00 PM

