Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 23 August 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana on Saturday reported 2,474 coronavirus positive cases and 7 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,01,865 while the deaths at 744.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 10,276 coronavirus positive cases and 917deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 3,45,216 while the deaths at 3,189.

Coronavirus in India on Saturday reported 69,878 coronavirus positive cases and 945 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 29,75,701 while the deaths at 55,794.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 6:36 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 23 will be 78% and Air Quality will be Fair with 22 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:52 AM and will set at 6:26 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 23 will be 76% and Air Quality will be Fair with 22 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 23 (2 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:47 AM; Sunrise: 6:00 AM; Dhuhr: 12:19 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:38 PM; Isha: 7:52 PM

