Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 25 August 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana on Monday reported 1,842 coronavirus positive cases and 6 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,06,091 while the deaths at 761.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 8,601 coronavirus positive cases and 86 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 3,61,712 while the deaths at 3,368.

Coronavirus in India on Monday reported 61,408 coronavirus positive cases and 836 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 31,06,348 while the deaths at 57,542.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 6:35 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 25 will be 82% and Air Quality will be Fair with 24 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:25 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 25 will be 91% and Air Quality will be Fair with 24 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 25 (5 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:48 AM; Sunrise: 6:01 AM; Dhuhr: 12:19 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:35 PM; Isha: 7:50 PM

