Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 31 August 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana on Sunday reported 2,924 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,23,090 while the deaths at 818.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 10,603 coronavirus positive cases and 88 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 4,24,7679 while the deaths at 3,884.

Coronavirus in India on Sunday reported 78,761 coronavirus positive cases and 948 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 35,42,734 while the deaths at 63,498.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:02 AM and will set at 6:31 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 31 will be 72% and Air Quality will be Fair with 23 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:21 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 31 will be 70% and Air Quality will be Fair with 26 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 31 (10 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:49 AM; Sunrise: 6:01 AM; Dhuhr: 12:17 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:32 PM; Isha: 7:45 PM

