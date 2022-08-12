  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

TS EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Check results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, and manabadi.co.in

TS EAMCET results
x

TS EAMCET results 

Highlights

The results of Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet–2022) for both engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (...

The results of Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet–2022) for both engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) streams will be released by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday at 11 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH).


Show Full Article

Live Updates

  • 12 Aug 2022 7:04 AM GMT

    the TS EAMCET Result would also be made available on trusted third-party websites –manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.

  • 12 Aug 2022 6:30 AM GMT

    TS EAMCET RESULT 2022: HOW TO CHECK

    Step 1: Go to TS EAMCET website

    Step 2: Locate the results link on the homepage, click on it

    Step 3: Enter required results including application number, and date of birth. Submit

    Step 4: Your TS EAMCET result 2022 will appear on the screen.

    Step 5: Save and download the scorecard. Take a print out of the same for future use.

  • 12 Aug 2022 6:29 AM GMT

    In Agriculture, and Medical streams

    Neha from Andhra Pradesh secured first rank,

    Rohith from Visakhapatnam stood second rank and Traun Kumar from Guntur stood thrid.

    The TS EAMCET is been made available on the official portal — eamcet.tsche.ac.in

  • 12 Aug 2022 6:29 AM GMT

    In Engineering stream

    Engineering stream Laxmi Sai Rohit Reddy from Telangana secured first rank, Sai Deepika From Andhra Pradesh stood second and Karthik form Guntur stood thrid

  • 12 Aug 2022 6:28 AM GMT

     check out results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, and manabadi.co.in

  • 12 Aug 2022 6:26 AM GMT

    80.41 percent of candidates qualified in engineering stream and 88.34 percent candidates in Agriculture, and Medical streams.

Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X