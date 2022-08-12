TS EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Check results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, and manabadi.co.in
The results of Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet–2022) for both engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (...
The results of Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet–2022) for both engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) streams will be released by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday at 11 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH).
Live Updates
- 12 Aug 2022 7:04 AM GMT
the TS EAMCET Result would also be made available on trusted third-party websites –manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.
- 12 Aug 2022 6:30 AM GMT
TS EAMCET RESULT 2022: HOW TO CHECK
Step 1: Go to TS EAMCET website
Step 2: Locate the results link on the homepage, click on it
Step 3: Enter required results including application number, and date of birth. Submit
Step 4: Your TS EAMCET result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Save and download the scorecard. Take a print out of the same for future use.
- 12 Aug 2022 6:29 AM GMT
In Agriculture, and Medical streams
Neha from Andhra Pradesh secured first rank,
Rohith from Visakhapatnam stood second rank and Traun Kumar from Guntur stood thrid.
The TS EAMCET is been made available on the official portal — eamcet.tsche.ac.in
- 12 Aug 2022 6:29 AM GMT
In Engineering stream
Engineering stream Laxmi Sai Rohit Reddy from Telangana secured first rank, Sai Deepika From Andhra Pradesh stood second and Karthik form Guntur stood thrid
- 12 Aug 2022 6:28 AM GMT
check out results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, and manabadi.co.in
- 12 Aug 2022 6:26 AM GMT
80.41 percent of candidates qualified in engineering stream and 88.34 percent candidates in Agriculture, and Medical streams.